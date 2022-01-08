Bron Breakker may have only made his in-ring debut 15 months ago, but the current NXT Champion has been around professional wrestling his entire life. The 24-year-old is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, the two halves of the heavily-decorated Steiner Brothers tag team.

With championships in his family’s pedigree, gold for the young Breakker seemed like only a matter of time. Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Breakker said he could tell that his title win at NXT New Year’s Evil made his father and uncle proud.

“It’s crazy, man. They’re proud of me. You know what I mean? They’re happy for me,” Breakker said. “They’re kind of living through me in a way, a little bit. They’re very involved. Talking to me, giving me tips, help, whatever the case is. It’s cool, man. I could see it makes them happy, man. It’s a really cool thing.”

Despite following in his father’s footsteps, Breakker joked he steered clear of squaring up with his pops growing up.

“I never wanted to try him because he would throw me on my head. I mean, I wanted no part of wrestling him,” Breakker said. “He doesn’t play, man.”

Breakker’s NXT Title victory saw the second-generation star ditch his usual multi-colored gear in favor of a black singlet. This alternate attire was actually a tribute to his father, as Rick Steiner rocked black for his WCW TV Title victory in 1998 and his WCW United States Title win in 2001.

“He wore black on that night, his singlet was obviously different. His was probably cooler, to be honest with you. It was just kind of a tribute to that,” Breakker said. “Just change it up a little bit and keep people on their toes. Keep people invested in what I’m doing. I want to entertain as much as I can. My wardrobe, what I’m wearing, and stuff are a part of that.”

