Bron Breakker is still in his first week as NXT Champion, but the 25-year-old already has big visions for his title reign.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Breakker emphasized he plans to be a fighting and honorable champion for the multi-colored brand.

“I want to be for the people. I want to be a fighting champion. I want to make the WWE Universe proud,” Breakker said. “I want to be electrifying and fun to watch. I want people to be on the edge of their seat when I come out because they love me and they can’t wait to see what I’m going to do next. I just want to be an honorable champion and representation of this company and show what we’re all about here at NXT. That’s it.”

Even though his developmental days have only just begun, WWE fans are already looking towards the bigger picture for Bron Breakker. The son of Rick Steiner has been many fans’ choice to eventually dethrone WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who has held SmackDown’s top prize since August 2020.

While the Big Bad Booty Nephew isn’t shying away from the Tribal Chief, Breakker noted it’s all a matter of if Reigns wants to square off with him.

“Never say never. Anything can happen in this sport. On any given day, anything can happen,” Breakker said. “I don’t know. If Roman wants a piece of me, he can come get some. I ain’t afraid of him at all. If he wants to come down here, I’ll fight him. Or, hell, I’ll take my a– up to SmackDown and beat him up there. It doesn’t matter. I don’t care where we go. If he wants a piece of me, he can come get it.”

Breakker can be seen on NXT 2.0, airing on Tuesdays on the USA Network.

