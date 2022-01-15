Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown included a commercial promoting the upcoming RAW taping in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 31.

The advertised matches at the Heritage Bank Center have actually been changed and will now include a six-man tag team match between Big E & The Street Profits vs. Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, & Seth Rollins.

There is also a triple threat match for the RAW Women’s Championship with Becky Lynch defending the gold against Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair. The Heritage Bank Center’s website has yet to make these changes to its website, as it still promotes a one-on-one Women’s Title match between Lynch & Belair.

Beyond the commercial itself, many memorable things happened on last night’s episode of SmackDown, including the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Lita. The in-ring veteran made her intentions known rather quickly, vowing that she will make her in-ring return to compete in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match.

She was then confronted by the SmackDown Women’s Champion, ‘The Queen’, Charlotte Flair, and heated words boiled over into a physical altercation, one that Lita came out on top of when she hit Charlotte with a twist of fate.

You can see the full results to WWE SmackDown at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]