It was revealed that Chris Hero was the one to induct the late Tracy Smothers into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Tracy Smothers had passed away at the age of 58 in October 2020.

Smothers was Hero’s mentor. Hero spent a great deal working with Smothers while he was in IWA Mid-South.

AEW star CM Punk was also there to induct women’s wrestling pioneer Dave Prazak.

The inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place tonight at The Cutting Room in New York City.

Below are highlights and reactions:

