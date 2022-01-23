It was revealed that Chris Hero was the one to induct the late Tracy Smothers into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Tracy Smothers had passed away at the age of 58 in October 2020.

Smothers was Hero’s mentor. Hero spent a great deal working with Smothers while he was in IWA Mid-South.

AEW star CM Punk was also there to induct women’s wrestling pioneer Dave Prazak.

The inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place tonight at The Cutting Room in New York City.

Below are highlights and reactions:

Join us LIVE and FREE right now on the GCW Youtube for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame!https://t.co/YrnRBkxbzf#IndieHOF https://t.co/d34Hi3NwQu — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 23, 2022

Thank you @ChrisHero for this incredible induction speech for Tracy Smothers. We love you Tracy. #IndieHOF pic.twitter.com/Lf9fZK30PM — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) January 23, 2022

Tracy: “You gon’ do the 6-1-9 tonight?” Hero: “…I’ve never done the 6-1-9.” Tracy: “Okay, okay, I’ll do it.” Oh, Tracy. #IndieHOF — Dick Malibu (@DuckDuckSHO) January 23, 2022

“Tracy Smothers made wrestling better…” Truest words.#IndieHOF — Robert Hooper (@rj_hooper) January 23, 2022

Man, @ChrisHero‘s induction of Tracey Smothers was so beautiful. What a speech. #IndieHOF — Chris Dempsey (@Demp) January 23, 2022

You did Tracy proud @ChrisHero. What a speech ❤️ #IndieHOF — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) January 23, 2022

I was doing okay, but when Hero dropped “Sweet & Sour Larry Sweeney” just now, I lost it. 😢#IndieHOF — The Human Monster Truck (@PerryVonVicious) January 23, 2022

