On this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by current AEW wrestler, Chris Jericho.

The former AEW World Champion revealed that on the back of AEW’s initial success with TNT with Dynamite, their new television deal is expected to be a bumper deal.

“We went from an ad-revenue share to a contract I believe $160 million dollars for four years from the demos and ratings that we got right out of the gate [After the first three to four months of being on television],” Jericho explained. “When I first started podcasting it was an ad-share. Either you strike up a chord and get a fanbase quickly or you don’t. So, we [AEW] were able to get one very quickly and it paid off in spades. And now, if you look at the television contracts that are out there, I mean, we are primed, if we continue to do the demos we are doing, for a huge renewal when the time comes just because of the ratings, and more importantly, the demos that we have been acquiring.”

Chris Jericho also went on to praise AEW for the way that they have treated him outside of the ring, in regards to his transportation and hotel stays, as compared to his time with WWE.

“AEW’s treatment is a million times better than WWE’s ever was because the Khan family are owners of sports teams,” Jericho said. “So, they come at it from a sports standpoint. I never had hotels and cars provided ever. Never ever in the thirty years of working in the States. If I did a one-off or something, they’d never take care of that. AEW does.”

