AEW star CM Punk has called out autograph hounds who continue to wait outside airports during the ongoing pandemic.

On Tuesday, Punk tweeted:

Still in a pandemic. If you’re waiting at an airport to get stuff signed, you need to stop doing that s--t.

The tweet prompted one fan to point out that Punk jumped into a crowd in Chicago during his AEW debut last August. This led to an annoyed Punk referring to the fan as “a c--t,” defending his decision to embrace his hometown fans at the United Center.

Sure is me, you c--t. At a show. Post vax, pre omicron, had to show proof of vax to gain entrance. NOT STALKING ANYONE AT AN AIRPORT OR A HOTEL. How stupid are you?

Fans will remember that Punk called out autograph hounds during his pipebomb promo in 2011.

“Those of you who are cheering me right now, you are just as big a part of me leaving as anything else,” Punk said on the June 27, 2011 edition of WWE RAW. “Because you’re the ones who are sipping on those collector cups right now. You’re the ones that buy those programs that my face isn’t on the cover of. And then at five in the morning at the airport, you try to shove it in my face so you can get an autograph and try to sell it on eBay because you’re too lazy to go get a real job.”

