CM Punk has showered praise on Sting after the latter’s performance in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Punk tweeted how the 62-year-old Sting has been “amazing” for multiple decades, and continues to make “it look effortless.”

Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING.

Sting & Darby Allin maintained their undefeated streak with a victory over The Acclaimed. Towards the closing stages of the match, Sting launched himself off the ramp with a splash, to put Max Caster through a table! This was followed by Allin hitting Anthony Bowens with the Coffin Drop for the pin fall victory.

Meanwhile, Punk defeated Shawn Spears in a squash match to maintain his own undefeated streak in singles action. Punk is rumored to wrestle MJF at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

You can see Punk’s tweet praising Sting below.

Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 20, 2022

Sting is 62 years old. I am lying in my bed watching him wrestle.#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/ZTxvMnfRQw — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 20, 2022

Your Dad: "Come over and help shovel the snow off my walkway!" Sting on #AEWDynamite: pic.twitter.com/DyqZYD3Swb — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]