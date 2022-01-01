As New Year’s Day approached, AEW star CM Punk took to Twitter for a Q&A session. Punk said he was spending time at the gym while also including a gif from The Simpsons where a workout is combined with eating cake.

One fan, in particular, asked Punk if he would entertain the idea of forming a long-term trio with the legendary Sting and the up-and-coming daredevil, Darby Allin. As noted, the three men joined forces with varying face paint to defeat FTR & MJF on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite that aired on December 22, 2021.

In response to the fan’s question, Punk excitedly replied, “F*ck yeah.”

Sting & Darby Allin have been teaming together for a little over a year now, first exchanging glances at the December 2, 2020, Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Each time Sting has competed in the ring with Darby, he has come out victorious.

CM Punk first arrived in AEW when after a seven-year hiatus, he appeared on The First Dance episode of AEW Rampage from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. His first angle back was with Sting and Darby Allin, culminating in an acclaimed match that took place at All Out 2021.

You can see the full exchange below:

#askpunk would you ever consider teaming up with sting and darby for a long term situation? That trio would be awesome #AEW — Riley Decker (@RileyDecker14) January 1, 2022