After last night’s AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes confirmed that he has been working without an active contract for AEW.

In a backstage interview, Rhodes addressed his future with AEW after losing to Sammy Guevara in the Undisputed TNT Championship Ladder Match.

“There’s so many elephants in the room,” Rhodes admitted. “This is an insane week in wrestling. People think the Sean Ross [Sapp] story is BS. No, it’s not. I’m working here without a contract. I’m not even on payroll anymore. I’m working here on a handshake deal, that is 100% legitimate.”

Rhodes continued, “But I can tell you this, I’ve never felt more at home than under those lights, wrestling for the TNT Title, a title that will never, ever be secondary because of matches like that.”

During the emotional interview, Rhodes also recounted a story from a 7th grade football match where he was coached by his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Cody also addressed if he plans to pursue a rematch against Guevara for the TNT Championship. You can see the full interview below.

Earlier this month, Fightful Select reported Rhodes’ contract expired at the end of 2021, and he has been working without a contract since then.

