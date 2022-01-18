During the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Colin Delaney revealed there was once talk about him making a return to WWE and signing a deal in 2017. The ECW alumni did make several one-off appearances, such as when he faced The Bludgeon Brothers. However, he believes the change for 205 Live ended that.

“There was a little bit of talk of maybe bringing me back,” Delaney revealed. “But it just never materialized into anything. 205 Live was where I thought I might have an opportunity and a chance. It kind of seemed like that was fading off into its own kind of thing with NXT.

“The show wasn’t a focal point anymore that they would be hiring guys strictly for that. So I don’t know. Now when you look at what’s going on, I don’t think there’s opportunities for guys like me there at all anymore.”

Colin Delaney then spoke about the recent changes WWE has made to its hiring policy. He believes the company has eliminated the traditional ladder for wrestlers to climb, which is something he believes a lot of top names used to get to WWE.

“WWE has kind of just eliminated the ladder. That’s not how you get to WWE anymore which is so crazy to me. When you think of the guys who did that. Classically, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Edge,” he named. “These guys who just worked hard and toiled and got into developmental and got noticed, or whatever it was. It’s just crazy to me that all that seems to be gone.”

When it comes to how the independent scene has been affected by this, he believes that scene is on its own nowadays, especially with wrestlers having more options like AEW.

“I think the scene is a little bit more of its own thing nowadays. Back when I started, you wanted to be a wrestler to get to WWE. That was essentially the goal to be a wrestler. But I just think the goal has changed. Like, AEW is a viable option or Impact. I mean, Ring Of Honor has gone now, but there’ll be something, there’s always something for wrestlers.”

