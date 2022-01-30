WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves has joked that Brock Lesnar “stole” his #30 spot in last night’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Earlier on Saturday, Graves tweeted that he was a lock to enter the battle royal.

As noted, Graves was reportedly cleared to return to in-ring action at some point in 2021.

Graves briefly won the WWE 24/7 Title last November, despite previously being on a strict internal “no contact” list. It was later confirmed that Graves was no longer on that list when he won the 24/7 Title on RAW.

Graves suffered two concussions between late 2013 and early 2014, before announcing his retirement from in-ring competition in December 2014. In April 2020, he spoke about wanting to come out of retirement, after drawing inspiration from the WWE 24 documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Last November, Graves tweeted again about wanting to return to the ring. You can see his tweet on Brock Lesnar below.

Brock stole my number.#RoyalRumble — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 30, 2022

I can confirm that I am at the #royalrumble — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 29, 2022

