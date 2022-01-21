On the recent episode of the Bare With Us podcast, Carmella and Corey Graves spoke about Pete Davidson. He revealed that he is not sure about why people find Pete Davidson particularly attractive.

“There are a lot of times we’ll have conversations and you’ll be like, ‘oh this guy is so hot,’ I’m not mad about Pete Davidson, I just don’t get it,” Corey Graves admitted. “I think I’m a pretty valid judge as far as I understand why women find certain men attractive, physically speaking a lot. How often does it happen where ‘that’s a good looking guy.’

“I have no problem saying like, ‘I understand why chicks want to eff that dude,’ or think that he’s super attractive. The Pete Davison thing I just don’t get. I think Pete Davidson’s a funny guy. I have no issue with him, he’s talented. I’m not saying like ‘I don’t know why anyone would ever want to’. It just seems to defy all my logic that Pete Davidson is like, the ‘it guy’ right now.”

Corey Graves then went into the situation in further detail. He compared his looks to other celebrities around, stating that he doesn’t think he there’s anything wrong with Davidson. However, he wouldn’t pick him out of a line-up of others.

“What I don’t understand is, when you see him in the media, all of a sudden everyone is swooning like he’s a Godd-mn Backstreet Boy or something. Like, ‘oh my God Pete Davidson, oh my God Pete Davidson’. Like, okay, I get it, Kevin Costner. Kevin Costner’s been like the most handsome dude on Earth for like 50 years. I think. Kevin Costner’s been in mega movies for as long as I can think and he’s always been a widely accepted good looking guy.

“I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with saying Pete Davidson is a good-looking guy. I’m saying if you showed me a line-up of 10 men of varying appearances. I don’t think he would usually be in my top three to be like, ‘oh, I think women are really into that guy.'”

Corey Graves understands that the appeal is about more than just looks. However, he doesn’t understand why any woman might leave someone for Pete.

“It’s not all about looks, I understand that,” he said. “But when you are the Hollywood ‘it dude’ where any celebrity couple is like, now afraid if Pete Davidson is in the room that the woman might leave for Pete Davidson. It’s weird. I just don’t get it.”

