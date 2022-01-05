A loaded line-up has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Next week’s show will feature the NXT in-ring singles debut of AJ Styles. He will go up against Grayson Waller. Styles and Waller have been feuding for a few weeks now, but this week’s New Year’s Evil special saw things get physical, and Styles issued a challenge that was accepted for next week.

A “Crowbar on a Pole” match between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo has also been announced for next week. The D’Angelo vs. Dunne feud has also gone on for a few weeks now. Dunne defeated D’Angelo on the December 21 show, but D’Angelo attacked him after the match with a crowbar. Dunne delivered a promo on last night’s show, and told D’Angelo to bring his crowbar next week because he will need it.

The Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn feud will also continue next week with a rematch from the December 7 episode, which Escobar won. However, Elektra Lopez announced during New Year’s Evil that she will leave with the winner of next week’s match.

The undefeated Solo Sikoa will go up against Boa next week. Boa has feuded with Sikoa and Edris Enofe as of late, while conflicted with his darker side that comes out when his face paint is on. This week’s NXT featured a vignette where Boa talked about the powers being uncontrollable, which you can see below. Boa seemed to ask the powers to let him face Sikoa by himself next week, without the paint, but a reflection of his darker side appeared in the mirror anyway.

Joe Gacy indicated during a New Year’s Evil segment that he and Harland will be in tag team action next week as they look to prove that they are worthy of a spot in the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which will begin during the January 18 NXT episode. There is no word on who they might face to earn that tournament spot.

New NXT Champion Bron Breakker is also likely to appear next week to celebrate his New Year’s Evil main event win over Tommaso Ciampa, but WWE has not confirmed the appearance as of this writing.

Finally, six-woman tag team action has also been announced for next week’s NXT 2.0. Wendy Choo will team with Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell to take on Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. New Year’s Evil featured a backstage segment where the match was set up, as seen below. Choo has appeared in several recent NXT segments, but this was the first time she had any real speaking lines. Choo is the former Mei Ying of Tian Sha, also known as Karen Q. The Ying character was nixed back in the summer for this new “sleepy” Choo character.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT 2.0 episode. Below is the current line-up, along with related clips from this week’s show:

* AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne in a Crowbar On A Pole Match

* Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn. Elektra Lopez will leave with the winner

* Boa vs. Solo Sikoa

* Joe Gacy and Harland vs. tag team to be announced

* Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro and Amari Miller

* New NXT Champion Bron Breakker appears

