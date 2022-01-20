In an appearance on Wrestle Buddy, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley showered praise on The Usos and New Day, two tag teams with who he has worked closely as an agent backstage. D-Von Dudley also disclosed that he had given The Usos permission to use the Dudley Boys’ finisher, the 3D, in their match with the New Day at Day One.

“The Usos and I at live events have talked about them using the 3D,” D-Von revealed. “They came to me and asked me about a year and a half, maybe two years ago. I remember telling them ‘you guys can use it, me and Bubba aren’t using it anymore, you know? So why not? Use it.’ I know the Bar had tried it a couple of times, the Bar tried it even at a live event. You know Bubba had come back and said something ‘don’t make me and D-Von come back.’ And I said, ‘Bubba, I told them to use it, we were talking about it.’

“And so, I think it’s great because we’ve been talking about this for months and so when so I was watching the show and I saw them use it, I was shocked. I literally jumped out of my seat and was like ‘YES! YES!’ You know and I was like ‘he better not kick out, he better not kick out. Nobody kicks out of 3D.’ And there was no kick out so it was great.”

After seeing the move done, D-Von Dudley texted one of the Usos to convey his happiness over them using the move. He also talked about how happy he was that the move resulted in a victory and wasn’t just another move.

“I texted him,” D-Von said. “I said ‘phenomenal match on both parties. The New Day as well of course.’ And I said, ‘tremendous finish.’ Because I remember they were doing, they did a splash, or a double splash, right before that was a double superkick and then there was a kick out. I was like ‘oh my God, there better be a huge finish, after this because there’s no way they can do all of that, kick out, and then have something that can complement that.’ And sure enough, they did, it was 3D.”

