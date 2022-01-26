WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider and said her reign with the title has defined her as a person.

Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Title back on the November 22 edition of RAW, capturing it from Cedric Alexander. She currently has the second-longest single reign with the title, behind Reggie’s 112 days recognized by WWE. She was asked what the title reign means to her.

“It is honestly everything to me. When I won that 24/7 Champion, it just, it defined me as a person because I love to manifesting, I love self-affirmation,” Brooke said. “Before I had this title, even when I was a young girl in gymnastics for 18 years, I would tell myself and look at myself in the mirror, ‘I am a champion, I am a champion, I am a champion.’

“I would constantly saying that and I felt like in my WWE career, I was always on the edge, never put my toes in the water and when I captured that 24/7 Title it was like my toes were in the water is like oh my God, now I can make a huge splash, and not only is it a 24/7 Title that I get to represent, I am a woman and I want to elevate this title and show that anything a woman puts her mind to is possible. There was an opportunity out there and I capitalized on it.”

Brooke continued and commented on what she wants others to take from her reign as 24/7 Champion. Brooke also revealed how she hopes to be the longest-reigning 24/7 Champion, and hold the title along with some of the other women’s division gold in WWE.

“I want every single little girl out there to tell themselves that they are a champion. Every single woman out there that feels like they’re on the edge and they wanna make a change, it’s very possible to make a change,” she said. “All you have to do is put your foot out there an capitalize on the opportunity and I hold the title with pride and I hope to hold this title for many many more months, years, and be the longest reigning 24/7 Champion, hopefully with the title, the 24/7 Champion by my side, maybe grabbing another you know title if it’s the Women’s Tag Team Titles or the Raw or SmackDown title as well, I would absolutely love it.

“So, this title is a great starting position for me and, you know, I hope to be the best 24/7 Champion I can and to elevate this title to mean that we’re all champions every single day 24/7.”

Brooke will be a competitor in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event.

