Current WWE 24/7 Champion and RAW Superstar, Dana Brooke, recently spoke exclusively to Metro about her current time in WWE.

Last Monday on RAW, Dana was featured in a backstage segment with WWE Hall of Famers and real-life couple, Beth Phoenix and Edge. Beth pulled Dana aside to tell her how much she appreciated her busting her butt over the years. Brooke responded to the reposted video on Twitter to say that she idolizes the three-time WWE Women’s Champion and it felt amazing to hear what she had to say.

Dana Brooke discussed the moment with Metro and revealed exactly what it meant to her to hear Beth Phoenix’s praise live on RAW.

“She gave me that compliment, and I’ve always looked up to her,” Brooke revealed. “In the beginning of my career, I always watched her because I found great similarities between us. You never know who’s watching! Her giving me a compliment on Monday, I was taken aback by it, super excited!”

Brooke would also reveal that she has some plans in mind for herself and the WWE Hall of Famer for some time in the future.

“I would love to be in the ring with her by my side, guiding me through things, and maybe picking her brain, and seeing what she does differently to me, and learn from her – and hold those tag team titles together. I think it would be super, super amazing!”

Dana also explained how her current run as the 24/7 Champion could now be the launchpad for the next phase of her career.

“‘I was always on the edge where it was like, ‘Am I gonna be used? Am I not gonna be used?’ Now I’ve got this title, it feels like my toes are in the water,” Dana Brooke said. “I’m being utilized, I’m showing depth in my character. Now, it’s the next step – I’ll find a tag partner, and I’m after those Women’s Tag Team Titles, with this by my side! Or I can go and face for the Raw Women’s Championship – it might not be a win the first time, but it’s momentum, it’s a progression where I feel I can completely dive in.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Metro for the transcription.

