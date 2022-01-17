Danhausen is currently a free agent. And while WWE may not seem like an obvious landing spot for him, he is interested in having matches with several talents in the company.

“Danhausen would love to wrestle Sami Zayn,” Danhausen told Bleacher Report. “He’d love to team with The New Day, he’s good friends with Xavier Woods. He’s great friends with Shotzi Blackheart. Who knows? Cesaro is there, he’s a wonderful wrestler. There’s a lot of wonderful wrestlers there. Kevin Owens just re-signed, it seems…would love to wrestle him.”

Wherever Danhausen lands, he has his entrance theme ready to go. He told Bleacher Report he owns the rights to a song produced by Two Minutes to Late Night, which he uses for his walkout music. It’s a parody of “Tequila” by The Champs, which he frequently called for during matches at independent wrestling shows.

“Danhausen owns it now, they gave [me] the rights to it,” He said. “Danhausen tried [to use it in Ring of Honor]. They wanted to use their house music or whatever it was. Danhausen tried to push it… but they said, ‘meh.’ Danhausen would love to get John Carpenter or Danny Elfman to make him music, too. One of the two would be cool.”

Danhausen parted ways with Ring Of Honor at the end of last year. The company is amid a self-imposed hiatus and did not renew the contracts of many of its wrestlers.

Danhausen is working his way back from the first major injury of his career. He suffered a broken leg at an independent show on Halloween. He underwent surgery to insert a metal rod into his leg is doing physical therapy to restore strength in the leg. He indicated last month that he hopes to return to the ring sometime early this year.

