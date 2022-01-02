Terminus, a new promotion starting from Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black, was created after Ring of Honor announced its hiatus until April 2022. Their first event is taking place on January 16, 2022 from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, GA.

The promotion made two big announcements this morning, including the reveal that the event will stream live on FITE.TV.

Dave Prazak & Lenny Leonard have also been named as the two lead commentators for the event on January 16. The duo was the longtime announce team for Ring of Honor prior to the company being bought out by Sinclair.

Two versions of the ROH World Title will be on the line, as the interim champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending against Josh Alexander. The original ROH champion, Bandido, will put his title on the line against Baron Black. Gresham won the differing version of the Ring of Honor Championship at their Final Battle pay-per-view, as Bandido was unable to defend his title that night.

You can see the full card for Terminus’ first show below:

ROH World Championship (Interim)

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander

ROH World Championship

Baron Black vs. Bandido (c)

Impact Digital Media Championship

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai

Moose vs. Alex Coughlin

Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal

Daniel Garcia vs. JDX vs. Khash vs. Adam Priest

Dante & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

There is also a meet & greet taking place with all the participants in the show that will take place leading up to bell time. If you would like to purchase tickets to Terminus, they are available at this link.

