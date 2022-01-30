Season 2 of the wrestling-centered Starz series Heels will begin filming this March in Georgia, according to PWInsider.

It was also noted that numerous of the actors involved are already in the location, training to physically prepare for their roles.

Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, the top heel, promoter, and booker of the Georgia-based promotion, the Duffy Wrestling League. Alexander Ludwig stars as his brother and the promotions top babyface Ace Spade. The show was most notable for featuring CM Punk in the cast as Ricky Rabies, Punk’s tribute to late wrestling legend Tracy Smothers. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and wrestler Luke Hawx also appeared on the show.

Heels‘ first season premiered on August 15, 2021 to largely positive reviews, and ran for eight episodes before concluding on October 10. On November 3, less than a month after the season finale, Starz renewed the show for a second season.

Promotional material for the series’ first season reads, “Set in a tightly-knit Georgia community and telling the story of two brothers (played by Amell and Ludwig) chasing their dreams of becoming professional wrestlers and the people in their orbit, Heels is a gripping drama that tells the story of small-town America like nothing else. Hear them discuss the making of the show — their intensive training, blurring the line between heroes and villains (or “heels,” as they’re called in the wrestling world), stories from behind the scenes, and more.”

