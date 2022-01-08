With season two of Heels still a ways away, fans will have enough to catch up on season one via the price of nearly $35.00. The series production company, Lionsgate, announced through a press release that the first season of Heels will be released on DVD on Februray 15.

“There are two sides to the pro wrestling character coin: “faces” and “heels” — heroes vs villains,” the release said. “But what happens when real life and this fantasy world collide? Find out when Heels: The Complete First Season arrives on DVD February 15 from Lionsgate. Executive produced by Primetime Emmy® nominee Mike O’Malley (2010, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Survivor’s Remorse) and Academy Award® nominee Julie Yorn (2016, Best Picture, Hell or High Water), Heels is a bittersweet drama centered around the struggling family-owned Duffy Wrestling League, as two brothers and wrestling rivals grapple with their lives and the mistakes and decisions they’ve made in small-town Georgia. Heels: The Complete First Season DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $34.98.”

Airing on Starz, Heels starred Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, the top heel, promoter, and booker of the Georgia-based promotion, the Duffy Wrestling League. Alexander Ludwig stars as his brother and the promotions top babyface Ace Spade. The show was most notable for featuring CM Punk in the cast as Ricky Rabies, Punk’s tribute to late wrestling legend Tracy Smothers. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and wrestler Luke Hawx also appeared on the show.

Heels‘ first season premiered on August 15, 2021 to largely positive reviews, and ran for eight episodes before concluding on October 10. On November 3, less than a month after the season finale, Starz renewed the show for a second season.

