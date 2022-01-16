AEW star Diamante has been announced for the first Terminus event.

Janai Kai will now face Diamante instead of Liiza Hall.

The promotion tweeted Saturday, “A T T E N T I O N Due to travel conflict @liiza_hall will not be competing tomorrow. Taking her place is @DiamanteLAX ! WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS @FiteTV: http://Bit.ly/WatchTerminus”

Terminus is the new promotion by Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black. It was created after Ring of Honor announced its hiatus until April 2022.

The event will take place tomorrow, January 16, 2022, from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, GA.

Below is the updated line-up:

ROH World Championship (Interim)

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander

ROH World Championship

Baron Black vs. Bandido (c)

Impact Digital Media Championship

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

Diamante vs. Janai Kai

Moose vs. Alex Coughlin

Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal

Daniel Garcia vs. JDX vs. Khash vs. Adam Priest

Dante & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

Terminus will be available to stream live on FITE

