In an appearance on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast, WWE star Doudrop talked about her recent series of matches against Bianca Belair on WWE RAW. In one particular instance, Doudrop noted that a match between her and Belair that was set for five minutes would instead be extended through three segments. Initially panicking over it, Doudrop realized that was exactly what she wanted, and went out there and impressed everyone, including WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon.

“I knew on Sunday coming into Monday I was having a match with Bianca,” Doudrop said. “And the whole segment was supposed to be five minutes. And I was like ‘oh, okay. Well, you know what? It is what it is and I’m going to make it the best five minutes that I can.’ I told the universe that morning, I was like ‘this match is going to be the best match that I’ve had. I’m going to blow Vince’s mind and he’s going to love it, blah, blah, blah.’ I get to the venue and things haven’t been finished up and time goes on. Things aren’t really finalized. And it’s like maybe six o’clock and it’s like ‘hey, you know how you had five minutes? It’s changed and now you have three segments.

“I was like, ‘what?! Okay!’ At first, I was like panic, panic, panic, up until the show starts. I’m not even in gear. And at first, I saw it as a problem and I was like, ‘oh my god, what are we going to do? I have to change so much stuff.’ But then I was like, ‘you know what? I asked for this. And now this is my opportunity to have a really great match and to have the best match I can have.’ And low and behold, as soon as I changed my mindset about it, we went out there and had an absolute banger. And boss-man was very pleased.”

Doudrop has now worked her way up to a RAW Women’s Championship match with Becky Lynch. The two are scheduled to wrestle for the title on January 29 at the Royal Rumble event, taking place live in St. Louis, Missorui.

