EC3 was a guest on the Ring Of Honor Strong podcast. During his appearance, the soon-to-be free agent was asked who his favorite ROH wrestler is.

“People go, ‘who’s your favorite Ring Of Honor wrestler of all time?’ And this is before I even went there, I was like, ‘Jay Briscoe.’ Jay Briscoe is one of the most phenomenal, capable, sound talents that deserve the world in the ring,” he stressed. “What I respect the most about him is the loyalty he has not only shown to Ring Of Honor, but the loyalty he shows to his family.

“Most importantly, he doesn’t get lost in the preverbal wrestling bubble, I call it,” EC3 stated. “Like, he does his business, he does his business the best he can, better than almost everybody. Then he goes home, and he’s proud of who he is. And he’s proud of his family, and I respect the hell out of that.

“… I was supposed to take on Jay in my first Final Battle, but I was stricken with COVID-19,” he said. “But, from that, we went into March and the 19th Anniversary show I had the great match with him. One of the matches that I am super proud of.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Ring Of Honor Strong podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.