Dax Harwood of FTR has taken to Twitter and welcomed The Briscoes to come to Greensboro, North Carolina for this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

After a fan questioned if Dax is worried The Briscoes might interfere in FTR’s big trios match with MJF against CM Punk, Sting, & Darby Allin, Dax didn’t mince words.

“Hell no. We came in their house, beat the s**t out of them, and made them more relevant in 4 minutes than they’ve been in the last 4 years,” Dax wrote, referring to their appearance at ROH: Final Battle. “They should come [to] Greensboro and give us their payday from Final Battle. I’m sure I could almost pay my light bill with that money.”

As noted, FTR and The Briscoes came face-to-face for the first time at last weekend’s ROH Final Battle. After their win, The Briscoe Brothers challenged any team in the world to step up to them, and FTR happily obliged, appearing on the ring apron after the lights went out and came back on. A brawl would ensue between the men, forcing officials to try to break them apart from one another.

In recent weeks, the feud between the teams has amped up on social media, and The Briscoes have made it clear that they’ve got no intentions of backing down to FTR. In a recent video posted to Twitter, the duo can be seen saying, “FTR, aye, y’all boys done made a mistake, lemme tell you, y’all boys done made a mistake.”

“Tell em’ something,” continues Jay Briscoe. “At this point, it’s when and where. When and where boys? Send us a plane ticket, text me a plane ticket. Y’all got my number. Hell, it could be a bus ticket. Sh-t aye, you know what, Tony Khan, fuel your little private jet up, you can park that b-tch out in the cornfield. Alright, come scoop us, come scoop us up, we ready.”

MJF & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Sting, Darby Allin, & CM Punk is set to be the main event at this Wednesday’s ‘Holiday Bash’ episode of AEW Dynamite.

You can see the full tweets below: