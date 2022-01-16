Eddie Kingston was this week’s guest on the Battleground Podcast leading into AEW Dynamite in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kingston touched upon his recent outing with CM Punk inside the AEW ring at Full Gear in November 2021, with Eddie expressing he only had one goal in mind for that contest.

“I was preparing by just visualizing punching him in the face until he bled,” Kingston exclaimed. “I was also visualizing all the s*** he ever talked to anybody. I was like, ‘Yep, this for them’ and I’m just going to break his face, but I gotta give the devil his due, he beat me. There’s no other way to put it. Yeah, I made him bleed and this and that, but at the end of the day, I can sit here and tell you, ‘yeah, I’m the big, tough guy. I tasted his blood.’ But in all honesty, f****** Punk beat me. There’s no other way I can put it.”

The AEW fans surprisingly booed CM Punk during the Full Gear match last year, but Kingston explained that he does not hear the cheers or the boos, his focus is purely on his goal in the ring.

Many have compared Eddie Kingston‘s rise to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s, but Kingston disagrees and says that people who do say that are wrong. He reveals moving forward he wants to get in better shape to coin a better future for himself in the business.

“To stand out, I’m just gonna be me so you take me for who I am. Do you know what I mean? What you see on screen is not fake. That’s who I am 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Physically, I gotta get in better shape. Do you know what I mean? And I try every day, folks. I try every day, but like being out here in North Carolina, I like a cookout. I also like Five Guys. I like food, I like Ice Cream, so I gotta work on that.

“I’m quitting smoking cigarettes. I’ve smoked cigarettes since I was 15. It’s gonna be a little rough, but I’m trying, and I’m trying because I want to be World Champion, and I also want to be a champion of AEW and I want to represent the company. I know what I have to do to step up.” Kingston explained.

