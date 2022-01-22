GCW’s Effy recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he gave his honest thoughts on NWA owner Billy Corgan. The wrestler made it clear that he doesn’t have many positive things to say about the Smashing Pumpkins frontman.

“Billy Corgan is a dweeb. Billy Corgan is not a good wrestler, Billy Corgan is not a good wrestling booker, Billy Corgan is a loser, what else do I have to say? That guy is literally making trope wrestling that is presented non-ironically,” Effy said. “And, I want the roster to get all the money they can, but what a f**king dork.

“Billy Corgan, you have not been cool since the rat in a cage song. And I don’t even know if you were cool then, sorry. I have nothing to gain from Billy Corgan, and I need him objectively, because I know he’s surrounded by people that are like, ‘ooh Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis, that’s an interesting match-up, great idea boss.’ And this is the problem with every company.”

Effy continued to discuss the situation, likening the rock and roll star to Salad Fingers. Effy made it clear that he wants to get rid of the “dweebs” in wrestling, and he’s prepared to say it.

“I am just mad that someone so dweeby, who has no real understanding of what’s going on in wrestling and thinks so high and mighty of himself and goes around looking like Salad Fingers, the alien. Touching everybody and standing weird. I am over it, I am sick of it,” Effy stated. “Why do you get the position to have this? Because you made a bunch of money off a band? You’re now who gets to control wrestling?

“We’ve got to get these dweebs out. I am sick of these dweebs telling us who’s good at wrestling because they have the money. And everybody goes, ‘well he pays me so I don’t want to say he’s a dweeb.’ I’ll say he’s a dweeb, I pay myself. Billy Corgan is a dweeb.”

Effy will take on Jeff Jarrett this Sunday night at The Wrld on GCW available via FITE

