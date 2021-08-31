Less than a day after defeating Nick Aldis at NWA’s 73 Anniversary show, new NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch joined Busted Open Radio to talk about his victory. Needless to say he was in a good mood.

“I am excited, I am tired, I am beat up. But I am happy,” Murdoch said. “I don’t know any other way to put it. I am extremely happy. Dreams don’t come true for most people and last night, that was a dream come true. Could not have gotten any better except if Harley (Race) was there with me.”

Murdoch talked about many things regarding the night, including Ric Flair coming out to congratulate him, celebrating with his family and sleeping with the NWA Title on his desk. It all has Murdoch at a loss for words, especially since the match could’ve easily gone the other way and led to Murdoch’s retirement (the match was Title vs. Career).

“Well first, I didn’t even expect for Ric to come out like that,” Murdoch said. “I was already doing my best to try and not cry, to be absolutely honest with you. And then when I saw Ric there, I was fighting back tears. One of the things I remember is I was emotional, and Ric said ‘you are the champion.’ I popped my head up and that kind of woke me up a little bit out of what was going on in the haze, that I finally did this. And I’m standing in front of the greatest NWA World Champion in the Chase, and I just couldn’t believe it. There have been some pieces, I actually have to go back and watch it, because it was all just a whirlwind of emotions. I’m usually not at a loss for words, because to be honest with you, part of me was expecting to have this conversation about that being my last match.”

The weekend appears to have been a successful one for the NWA, between the Anniversary show and the well received all women’s show EmPowerrr the night before. Murdoch revealed he was so focused on his own match that he missed most of the Anniversary show, though he revealed he would be catching it this week.

“I caught the very first match and those guys went out and killed it and did some amazing things,” Murdoch said. “And after I watched that first match, I actually walked away from the monitor, because they did such a great job that I didn’t want that to make me more nervous. Everybody, the women’s EmPowerrr show and all the guys on 73, they all stepped up to a whole other level. Tonight I plan on sitting down and watching the whole show and giving everybody their due respect to watch the matches.

“To be honest with you, I couldn’t have any other wrestling in my head except what I had going, if that makes any sense. My brain was full, and I felt that if I watched somebody else’s stuff, it may affect what I had going on that evening. I’m usually not like that but this was the most important match of my life, it’s the biggest moment of my life. It’s going to be very difficult for me to go any higher than I am, because I’m the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. And to be honest with you, I don’t think it gets any better than that.”

