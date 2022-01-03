Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (Athena Palmer) will be using her real name on the indies – Athena.

Moon’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on Sunday, February 6 at the La Fontaine Bleue. You can find tickets for the signing at this link.

Moon is taking bookings via [email protected] We noted last week at this link how she teased her return to the ring and said she will be “free” soon.

Moon was released from her WWE contract on Thursday, November 4, along with other budget cuts. It’s believed she was under a 90-day non-compete clause, which will make her a free agent from WWE on Wednesday, February 2. She has not wrestled since losing to current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the October 5 edition of NXT.

Stay tuned for more. Below are details on the Celebfest 3 appearance:

Sunday February 6th, 2022

At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3

Making her first post WWE appearance

Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion

Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG

Fka Ember Moon

Pre sale tickets are live and are limited

Get tickets 🎟 at:https://t.co/AtCnOZDFKP pic.twitter.com/eUxB60UD5U — Ultimate Starz Promotions (@Lillas413) January 3, 2022