Ring Of Honor ambassador Cary Silkin spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman earlier today for a The Wrestling Inc. Daily interview that will be released on Monday’s episode. During the discussing Hausman asked the ROH founder about the recent WWE releases. He questioned the decisions that the company has been making, admitting he doesn’t understand what they are doing.

“To quote the great W.C. Fields, ‘it baffles science.’ It makes no sense. I mean, when the whole thing went down with Triple H, and I don’t know how his health is. I am close with Brian Kendrick and he said, ‘yeah, he had a heart procedure,’ but that was months ago,” Cary pointed out. “WWE, at least what I saw, correct me if I am wrong, they basically dismantled NXT to what we knew.

“Then with yesterday with Regal, and Road Dogg,” he said. “And speaking to this guy or that guy, and I don’t speak to many. It was brought to my knowledge that Road Dogg and Triple H were really close. So, I don’t know, maybe Vince McMahon is going crazy, completely crazy.”

One of the major releases that Cary Silkin referenced was former ROH World Champion Samoa Joe. This marked the second time that Joe has been released by WWE within a calendar year. Silkin then revealed he had actually texted with Joe earlier today.

“I did communicate with Samoa Joe today, just to say, ‘hey man, I am sure you’re going to be fine.’ He was like, ‘yeah, I am going to take a month off and just sort it out,’ and see what his next move is. But there’s a lot of that going on.”

Cary Silkin then went on to speak about how proud he is that there are so many top ROH talents succeeding in AEW. However, he also believes that the rise of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk actually pushes others down.

“Yeah, and I am proud of it, I am proud to see these guys,” he admitted. “I got to spend five minutes with Bryan Danielson (at the AEW taping on Wednesday). Another guy who I am not buddy-buddy with, but he’s a good man. What I am seeing, for my taste of wrestling. With CM Punk, who I got to say hello to too. With Punk and Bryan, I have seen the scales shifting.

“In other words, these guys are so good, and wrestling is a variety show, it’s like the circus but I think it pushes a lot of guys down,” Silkin stated. “The talent that’s there, they had a lot of talent before that. I hope you understand what I am trying to express poorly.”

Cary Silkin’s full The Wrestling Inc. Daily interview will premiere this Monday at 5:30 pm EST on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel. The full audio will also be included in the podcast release of The Wrestling Inc. Daily shortly after.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]