WCW and WWE legend DDP recently caught up with Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri for The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Page revealed an exciting project that he has in the works at the moment, a Netflix original that is based in the superhero genre. DDP admitted that it took seven years to get to this point, but it is his own show.

“I actually have, it will drop probably in the second quarter of 2022,” he revealed. “It’s a Netflix original, and it’s called, ‘Guardians Of Justice.’ It’s a very dark superhero series, it is something that took us seven years to really put together because it was on and off the table. And the last two years because there’s a lot of really cool animation in it.

“There’s eight different types of 2D animation, there’s 3D animation, and there’s claymation worked into this storyline. It was way darker before Netflix got ahold of it because they lightened it up quite a bit. Still dark, but they lightened it up quite a bit. It’s going to break soon, it’s my show, man. I didn’t think we could do it when we put it together.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that there is a new show in the works, called ‘Change Or Die”, that is going to be educational and bring in people who need guidance, which he will be providing.

“I have seven different companies, that’s how many companies I have. DDPYoga being the rock force of it. We’ve got a new show, we go into production on March 1. This is a show that my team and I have designed, the leader of the team being Steve Yu, who is also the director and videographer for the Artur video that’s got over a billion views.

“Between the 350 million that we have, between YouTube, and Facebook. And so many of the big sites that took Arthur’s video and put it out there, now it has got 100 million views or whatever. But we can track it to a billion views, Steve did that. He also did the one for Vance, I think it’s over 90 million views. He’s the director of The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake.

“So, it’s more educational, it’s a docuseries, it is called, ‘Change Or Die.’ I’ve already got a couple of people that people are going to know, and I am just going to stop there with two of them. Because it’s not a celebrity show, it’s not that. It’s people who need, and these two people need guidance right now, they need help. One of them along the line of Jake, and wants to change.”

DDP admitted that the show would be similar to Biggest Loser however he made it clear that the things that happen on that show he would never recommend to people in terms of losing weight. The Hall Of Famer also noted that his show will teach people about food as well.

“It’s going to be kind of like Biggest Loser, except we’re not beating people up or doing all the stupid s--t that people did. What they did to those people, to me is criminal. They beat up their bodies when they are already so beat up. And there’s a lot of techniques that they used for losing weight, which I would never recommend.

“I would never treat people like that. My stuff is, ‘do what you can do, just do it, make it your own.’ We are going to teach people how to eat. It’s going to be very insightful because most people have no fu*king idea what food is.”

