In a recent interview with SK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page stated that new NXT Champion Bron Breakker is as “believable” as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

DDP praised the second generation wrestler while reviewing the Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa match from this week’s NXT New Year’s Evil.

“I thought they killed it,” DDP said of Breakker and Ciampa. “The beginning was a bit slow but they got a long way go. That second last half of the match – the cat (Breakker) is money. He’s believable – he’s as believable as a Brock Lesnar or any of those top guys, who are wrestling shoot-ass, badass wrestlers. And Brock is, of course, at the top of the foodchain.”

Breakker recently addressed his comparisons to Lesnar, and a potential future match with The Beast Incarnate.

“Brock is the man. He’s been the man for a long time,” Breakker told Sporting News. “He’s done tons of great things in the WWE and obviously went to the UFC to become the champion. If people say that I’m on the same directory as him then that’s pretty cool. He’s awesome. But I take it a day at a time and focus on the task at hand. I’m just trying to get better each and every day.”

Brock Lesnar will be returning to tonight’s SmackDown for the first time since winning the WWE Championship last Saturday at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

