During an interview with Sporting News, Bron Breakker spoke about joining WWE. Early in his career, WWE created NXT 2.0. He reflected on finding out about the change and learning he’d have a big role to play.

“I just showed up to work every day and wanted to be a good soldier. I treated it like football and other sports that I was in prior to wrestling. When you show up to the building, you have to be coachable and do what you’re told,” he said. “You have to be a good person and be a good representation of your team. So that’s just all I was doing when I got the call. All I’m doing now is wanting to be a great ambassador and representative of WWE.”

Since the start of his career in NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker has worked with Tommaso Ciampa, feuding over the WWE NXT Championship. However, Bron wasn’t aware that would be happening. “I didn’t know anything,” Bron admitted. “I had no idea what the plans for me were or anything like that.”

Because of his fast rise within WWE, Bron Breakker has been compared to another blue-chip athlete who quickly took off… Brock Lesnar. Breakker praised The Beast, while saying he takes things one day at a time.

“I just take it one day at a time, to be honest with you. Brock is the man. He’s been the man for a long time. He’s done tons of great things in the WWE and obviously went to the UFC to become the champion. If people say that I’m on the same directory as him then that’s pretty cool,” Bron stated. “He’s awesome. But I take it a day at a time and focus on the task at hand. I’m just trying to get better each and every day.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]