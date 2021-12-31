In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux, alongside her fiance, Killer Kross, was asked about WWE NXT 2.0. While she made it clear she wants the brand to be successful, Bordeaux admitted she was a bigger fan of the old NXT brand over the new 2.0 brand.

“We have so many friends there that no matter what, we want everyone to be successful and have jobs,” Bordeaux said. “We want it to do well because if it doesn’t do well, that’s even more people that we care about out of jobs. So we want it to be successful. It’s different.

“I’ll say this, it maybe feels a bit more sterile compared to what it was for me. We understand why they’re trying to appeal to the largest market and we want it to do well. I prefer the old, grungy, underground NXT as well. But I just think there’s a lot of really talented people in that company. We want to see our friends do well.”

Despite preferring the old NXT, both Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have people they are fans of. Kross expressed his admiration for Joe Gacy, while Scarlett Bordeaux revealed she was thrilled to see friends like Daniel Vidot and Gigi Dolin getting TV time. She did admit that she wished WWE had allowed her to be sexier during her time there, much like they do for the current women working in NXT 2.0.

“I think Joe Gacy, what he’s doing right now is super interesting,” Kross said. “I was a big fan of Right To Censor back in the day. Me personally, I love character work. Whether it’s in a movie, whether it’s in theater, whether it’s in wrestling. When people commit to playing a character and they’re super committed, I really enjoy that. I’m a big fan of embracing the whole ideology of larger than life. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with someone being relatable with the audience, or taking a social issue and characterizing that. I think it makes that interesting.

“But you put all that together and I think you have something really interesting to watch there. And Joe Gacy’s been in the business for a really, really long time. He has, in my opinion, a very large range of things he can do in the ring and as a character. Obviously Bronson, Rex Steiner, I think has a huge upside. Really nice kid, super humble, works his ass off. I met all of those guys when I was there when they were just hired coming up, and all of them have the right attitude.”

“It’s also cool that a friend of ours, Daniel Vidot, and Gigi Dolin, when they first got to NXT, because there was a lot of people there, these people that were there, not Gigi but Daniel, they were there for years and didn’t really have a chance to be on TV yet,” Bordeaux said. “So it’s cool with NXT 2.0 there’s a lot of people that have been there for years, and now they’re getting the chance to shine. But the one thing I’m a little envious of is the girls there now are allowed to be a little more sexy.

“That’s the new thing about NXT 2.0. Even with clothes sometimes that were really low cut, they’d look at me right before going out and go ‘you need a little mesh there.’ I’d be like ‘okay, alright, let me go fix that.’ Now I don’t think they have that rule anymore, so I’m a little jealous of that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription