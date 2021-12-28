Former WWE stars Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux joined Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about their year and a half run between WWE and NXT. They began by revealing when they learned WWE was releasing them, which was while they were driving to the airport on November 4.

“He (Killer Kross) was dropping me off at Newark airport,” Bordeaux said. “So we were five minutes from the airport. I was flying home two days early from visiting his family and we got the phone call. I just remember being ‘are you fu*king serious? Are you serious?’ It was funny because he got the call five minutes after and the first thing he says to me when he looks over is ‘thank god. Thank god it’s not just you. It’s both of us at least.'”

“It was unusual,” Kross admitted. “But to be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was coming. I felt that the situation could’ve been recovered with a different presentation on the main roster. It’s fiction. In the world of fiction, the possibilities are endless. But I was like ‘yeah.’ I had a weird feeling that night, just on the debut. I was like ‘I kind of feel like this isn’t the direction it’s going in.’ There was a sense of disappointment, but there was also a sense of relief as well. As an artist, imagine if you were a comedian. You go on stage and right as their about to drop your name in front of the crowd, the person who owns the nightclub is like ‘hey, you can’t use your best jokes by the way. Go knock it out of the park.’ And it’s like ‘what?!'”

Unlike Kross, the release came as a surprise to Scarlett Bordeaux, largely because she wasn’t medically cleared at the time. She then detailed why she had been taken off TV prior to her release.

“For weeks he was actually saying ‘I just have a feeling,'” Bordeaux said. “And I was like ‘no, there’s no way.’ And I wasn’t medically cleared yet. I was having matches before RAW and Smackdown because they wanted me to wrestle. And after the second match, everything was going great, I came home that night and I looked in the mirror and I was like ‘one of these doesn’t look like the other.’ So the next day was NXT, and I immediately go to medical and I’m like ‘hey, I’m not sure if I’m crazy. I’m not sure if they always look like this.’

“With the adrenaline from wrestling, you don’t even notice certain things all the time. So I didn’t even think anything of it. They were like ‘oh my god, yes. One of your boobs is totally gone.’ I was like ‘okay, I can get the surgery and I can manage. I can be at ringside. That’s no problem. I just can’t wrestle right away.’ But the plan was I guess for me to wrestle. They were like ‘when you’re totally here, you’re going to wrestle.’ They scrapped all the managing stuff at that point, and I was sitting at home for the last four months just waiting.”

Ultimately the release has come to serve as a relief for both Kross and Bordeaux, though she admits it took her a bit longer to get there. In the end for Killer Kross, he admits the last few months there were bizarre and he’s ready to move on, while Scarlett Bordeaux is ready to wrestle and travel again.

“I’m just trying to make sure that I don’t accidentally come off as salty about anything,” Kross said. “Like sure I’m disappointed, but at the same time, I try to keep stuff in perspective of what the experience I had with people I met, people I got to work with, what sort of life was afforded by working there. But at the same time, I can’t b------t people and pretend that the last couple of months of my career there were not really bizarre. I was relieved because it was like ‘this is not the best version of myself as a performer. And my hands are tied.’ That’s kind of part of the deal. I didn’t really have any sympathy for myself and I wasn’t really bitter about the whole thing. I was just disappointed and I was like ‘I would love to make this work. But it’s not working.’ So I was kind of ready to just move on in a way. And I don’t mean that to sound like an a**hole or something. I’m grateful.”

“We came in to perform and when it came to choosing to be a wrestler, it was never about the money,” Bordeaux said. “It was a benefit definitely, but we didn’t want to have office 9-5 jobs. We got into this because we love being creative, we love performing. And if it came down to it, we’d rather take less money and love our lives. We don’t need that much. I wasn’t relieved immediately, I was pissed because ‘there’s still so much we have to do.’ I was ready to wrestle, ready to show people all these other things that I can do. But then I was excited because for the last four months, I was literally sitting at home trying to pass the time. And I wasn’t even allowed to bump or really train. So I was sitting there ready to go and perform in the moment. The moment I was released, I’m like ‘great. I’m going to start to travel again, perform, do everything that I wanted to do.”

