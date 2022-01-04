New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is returning to WWE SmackDown this Friday.

As noted, Monday’s RAW saw Lesnar and Paul Heyman reunite in the opening segment, just two weeks after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fired Heyman and attacked him on SmackDown. Lesnar vs. Reigns was scheduled for WWE Day 1 this past Saturday, but the match was nixed due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, and Lesnar was put in the WWE Title match, which he won.

The Heyman – Lesnar segment from RAW featured lines where the two taunted Reigns, including a line where Heyman said Reigns will be vulnerable on SmackDown without him, proof being the fact that he caught COVID-19 after just one week. Lesnar sent Reigns “get well soon” wishes and that was it.

The RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley defeat Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins to become the new #1 contender for a WWE Title shot at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Lesnar was shown watching Lashley’s post-match celebration backstage when Kevin Patrick approached him for a comment. Lesnar ignored Lashley but sent a warning to Reigns for SmackDown.

“A comment? I do have a comment. Tell Roman Reigns I’ll see him this Friday on SmackDown,” Lesnar said.

The first SmackDown of 2022 will take place this Friday from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut with fallout from Day 1 and build to the Royal Rumble. WWE has Reigns advertised to appear, but no matches have been announced as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s SmackDown.

