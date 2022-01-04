RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to defend her title at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Next week’s RAW will feature Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop in a Triple Threat. The winner will become the new #1 contender to Lynch for a title match at The Rumble.

Lynch just retained her title over Morgan at Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. She was confronted by Morgan on this week’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW, but they were then interrupted by Belair. Doudrop later confronted Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, demanding that she receive a title shot. That’s how the Triple Threat was made for next week.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Below is the updated announced card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, 24 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

30 Superstars TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan or Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

