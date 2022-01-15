WWE NXT’s Twitter page dropped some big news today, announcing the first teams that will be competing in the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. So far, six teams have been announced for the tournament. You can see the full list below:

MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter)

Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro)

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs

Andre Chase & Brady Booker

The latter four teams are still relatively new to WWE NXT but have already been making their respective impact since debuting. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe successfully earned their way into the tournament on this past week’s NXT when they defeated Joe Gacy & Harland.

Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs have just recently arrived in NXT but have promised that their names will quickly rise to prominence in the company. And Andre Chase & Brady Booker, though proven skilled on the microphone, still have a bit of proving to do as a combined unit.

The Grizzled Young Vets joined the main NXT brand in early 2020 and immediately set their sights on dominating the tag team division. They participated in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, defeating Kushida and Alex Shelley in the quarterfinals, and The Undisputed Era in the semifinals. They then lost to Pete Dunne and Riddle in the finals that year.

Last year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic saw a similar result, with Grizzled Young Veterans making it to the finals but ultimately not being able to secure the victory over MSK. Their rivals and the reigning champions, MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter), will be defending the cup this year. We may possibly see the same match booked for the finals if the two most seasoned teams once again climb their way to the finish.

You can see the announcements below:

The newly formed duo of @MalikBladeWWE & @Edris_Enofe earned their spot in the 2022 #DustyClassic this past Tuesday. Can they ride that momentum into tag team immortality? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6CKoSjGLlm — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022

#GYV has made it to the #DustyClassic finals two years in a row. Will this be the year they finally raise the 🏆 ? #WWENXT @ZackGibson01 @JamesDrake_GYT pic.twitter.com/CMdD8YG33y — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]