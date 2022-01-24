Longtime viewers of WWE will remember a period of time when R-Truth was accompanied by an invisible friend he referred to as “Little Jimmy”. In a recent interview, JTG said he actually pitched a similar idea for himself.

“It wasn’t exactly the same idea, but it was in the same realm,” JTG told SO CATCH By Hal. “I had pitched the idea to have an imaginary, imaginary puppet. An imaginary puppet by my side that the WWE could only see and hear. It was going to be a muppet and I was going to do it backstage. It was similar to the show ‘Big Mouth’ with the Hormone Monster where the audience and the character can only see the Hormone Monster and the Hormone Monster is making jokes and being witty and all that good stuff.

“So I pitched that idea and they loved it and then after a few weeks, after talking about the idea, they started getting frustrated with me because I was very passionate, I wanted to do this, I wanted it done right. They just wanted to do a hand puppet, and I’m like, ‘No, it can’t be a hand puppet, it’s got to be like a Jim Henson type of production’.

“After that, the communication slowed down, nobody was returning my emails. So then a few months later, I see somebody else with an imaginary friend. Can you think of somebody else with an imaginary friend that got over? Anybody have any little imaginary friends? Any Little Jimmys?”

R-Truth started mentioning “Little Jimmy” during the build-up to his WWE Championship match against John Cena at the Capital Punishment pay-per-view in 2011. At the time, Truth was using it as a reference to Cena’s young fans.

“Little Jimmy” eventually evolved into a single person, R-Truth’s invisible friend. It was eventually phased out of R-Truth’s character.

JTG wrestled for WWE from 2006-2013. WWE released him in 2014.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit SO CATCH By Hal with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]