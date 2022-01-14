Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm believes the CM Punk vs. Wardlow match on this week’s AEW Dynamite was “a very damaging segment” and makes him not care about the Punk vs. MJF rivalry anymore.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Storm explained why Pinnacle stablemates MJF and Wardlow teasing their split is the more intriguing storyline going forward.

“It was like, ‘Oh my god, Wardlow lost,” Storm said. “Wardlow’s going to be angry about this.’ Wardlow had two visual victories over Punk. Wardlow was the rightful winner. And it’s like, this segment damaged Punk a lot.

“It completely made me not care about Punk-MJF anymore. Everyone’s into MJF-Wardlow. Quite probably, because they’re good promo guys, they can dig themselves out of this hole. But I don’t understand putting them [Punk in particular] this deep in a whole that they have to talk their way out of. This was a very damaging segment.”

As noted, CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears has been announced for next week’s Dynamite. The Punk vs. MJF match is rumored to take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

H/T to Ringside News for the transcription.

For those who missed it, you can watch highlights from the Wardlow vs. Punk match below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]