Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) has invited his former Wyatt Family stablemate Windham (Bray Wyatt) to tag with him at Saturday’s Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXVI event.

As noted earlier, Strowman and Erick RedBeard (fka Erick Rowan) will reunite in a tag team match against nZo and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

On the Control Your Narrative weekly show, Scherr invited Windham to appear at the event as either a “friend or foe.” Scherr pointed to a video from YouTube channel ITBeginsAgain, operated by a Windham fan. A recent video on the channel teases the possibility of Windham reunting the Wyatt Family on Saturday.

“You know, you guys have heard that noise before, right? [Bray Wyatt’s flash sound before his entrance] If you haven’t seen what I’m talking about, just type in YouTube when you get done watching us, ‘Windham Rotunda’ and he’s up to something,” Scherr said.

Scherr added, “He flashed a graphic of Erick [Redbeard] and I versus nZo and Bubba [Bully Ray] this weekend in Poughkeepsie [for Northeast Wrestling] so, friend or foe, Windham, show up, come to Poughkeepsie. Answer your damn phone, anything. You wanna get these [hands]? Come get ‘em. You wanna come be my brother? Come on. I’m sure Erick would love to see you as well as the rest of the wrestling universe so, yeah, there’s that.”

Besides Scherr, Redbeard, Bully Ray and nZo, AEW stars Malakai Black, Lucha Brothers, Eddie Kingston, and Thunder Rosa will also be a part of the Northeast Wrestling event.

