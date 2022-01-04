Former Wyatt Family members Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) and Erick RedBeard (fka Erick Rowan) are set to reunite in the ring later this month.

Scherr and RedBeard will team up to face nZo and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXVI event on Saturday, January 22 from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Scherr tweeted out the match announcement and wrote, “We’re here!!!! #Family”

The former Enzo Amore also tweeted out the match announcement and Scherr responded with a warning.

“It’s been a long time since I punched you in the face. Can’t wait!!!,” he wrote.

Scherr and RedBeard have not worked together since teaming with Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) for a six-man loss to The New Day at the July 31, 2016 WWE live event in Augusta, Georgia. They worked several six-man and four-man tag team bouts before that.

Additional matches announced for NEW WrestleFest 26 include AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros vs. Bandido and Flip Gordon, Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne, Vincent vs. Hale Collins. Other names announced include Christopher Daniels, Dutch, Eddie Kingston, Malakai Black, and WWE Hall of Famers The Godfather and Sgt. Slaughter, among others. Tickets are on sale now via northeastwrestling.com.

