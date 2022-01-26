AEW’s Frankie Kazarian is reportedly continuing his run with the company.

According to PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. However, the terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Kazarian, alongside SCU partners Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky, were among some of the first AEW stars signed to contracts in 2019. He was also one of the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions with SCU, teaming with Sky to defeat The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix) in the finals of the Tag Team Title eliminator tournament. They would remain champions for a total of 83 days before losing them to Hangman Page & Kenny Omega.

In a final attempt to win the Tag Titles back from The Young Bucks last year, SCU suffered a defeat and was forced to disband. This would set Kazarian up for a run as “The Elite Hunter”, whose sole mission was to tear apart The Elite superstar-by-superstar.

Kazarian has recently been featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, having competed in a losing effort against Lance Archer on the January 19 episode.

This past weekend, news emerged that numerous AEW contracts are soon to expire if the talents are not offered a new contract soon. This includes stars like Brian Cage, Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, Lio Rush, and others.

