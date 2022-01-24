#FreeAli was trending on Twitter Sunday night as fans continued to campaign for WWE to release Mustafa Ali.

According to several fans, they were blocked by WWE on FOX Twitter for responding to tweets using the hashtag. As seen below, Ali responded to one particular fan with a screengrab of him apparently blocking the account.

Last week, Fightful Select reported that WWE refused to grant Ali his release, barely days after the SmackDown Superstar took to social media to request his release from the company.

On Friday, Ali tweeted a photo from 2008 film The Dark Knight, where Heath Ledger’s Joker, standing in front of an enormous pile of money that he has set on fire, says: “it’s not about money. It’s about sending a message. Everything burns.” The cryptic tweet set in motion the #FreeAli campaign.

You can see Ali’s tweet below.

