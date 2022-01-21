Either Mustafa Ali is a big Batman fan or the disgruntled WWE star is ready to talk. Only a day after it was reported WWE would not grant his release, Mustafa Ali simply tweeted out a photo from Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight. The scene in question sees Heath Ledger’s Joker, standing in front of an enormous pile of money that he has set on fire. Though the line is not included in the photo, the scene notably features the Joker stating “it’s not about money. It’s about sending a message. Everything burns.”

Last Sunday Mustafa Ali announced on social media that he had requested his release from WWE, stating he would not be able to convey the message he wanted to while working for the promotion. It was later reported that Ali and WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon had had an argument over an idea Ali would never have done.

Since requesting his release, Mustafa Ali has released several videos on social media showing him training in the ring, including one video where he used the Cattle Mutilation submission hold, a signature move of AEW star Bryan Danielson. It is unknown if Ali planned on joining AEW if he was granted his release or when his contract is up, though it has been reported that he has years remaining on his deal.

Since April of 2020, WWE has released over a hundred talents from their main roster and NXT roster, with the given reason being budget cuts. In 2021 wrestlers Andrade El Idolo, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado and Toni Storm all asked and were granted their releases shortly after. It is unknown why Mustafa Ali’s release wasn’t similarly granted.

