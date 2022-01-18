Mustafa Ali may be sending a message to one of the top stars in AEW. He posted a video on Twitter Monday night from a training session where he used the Cattle Mutilation submission hold.

The Cattle Mutilation was made famous by Bryan Danielson during his time wrestling in Ring Of Honor and on the independents before he first signed with WWE.

cattle mutilation pic.twitter.com/cQNcALfoRB — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 18, 2022

In WWE, Bryan Danielson adopted the LeBell Lock as his finishing submission hold. He left WWE last year and jumped to AEW. Danielson debuted at the end of last September’s All Out pay-per-view.

Mustafa Ali recently requested his release from WWE. He revealed the news in a post on his social media.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.”

There has been no word on whether WWE will give Mustafa Ali his release. Ali signed with WWE in 2016 to wrestle in the Cruiserweight Classic and last wrestled on the October 29, 2021 episode of SmackDown, losing to Drew McIntyre.

Kofi Kingston recently praised Mustafa Ali’s work on social media, including creating his own video packages. Kingston also shared his disappointment that he and Ali did not have a match at last year’s WrestleMania.

“He’s not being told to do that, that’s just him taking advantage or trying to make the most of what’s been given to him,” Kingston said. “I would love to get in there and mix it up with him. I thought it would’ve been the perfect opportunity to do so, but again things change, and that’s the nature of the beast. Not to say I wasn’t upset about it, but I wasn’t really surprised that they did change.”

Ali’s training partner in the training session video posted on Monday is Storm Grayson. He is a Chicago-based independent pro wrestler who regularly works shows across the Midwest.

