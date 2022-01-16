It was revealed yesterday which WWE NXT teams will be competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament this year. And now, NXT fans have learned which teams will face off against one another in the opening round of the tournament.

The teams participating, as noted, are:

* MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter)

* Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

* Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro)

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs

* Andre Chase & Brady Booker

* The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

* Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

As seen in the Instagram post below, the full bracket has been revealed for this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The first round matches can be seen below:

MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) vs. Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro)

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. Andre Chase & Brady Booker

The most experienced two teams in the tournament are no strangers to success in the Dusty Rhodes Classic. MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter were the champions of the 2021 tournament, and the Grizzled Young Veterans have made it to the finals two years in a row despite not being able to pick up the victory. With the way the bracket is set up, it is possible we have a repeat of the 2021 final match between the two teams.

You can see the full Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt)

