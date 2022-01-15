WWE announced two more teams for the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

The last two teams are The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) and Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

The Creed Brothers are currently part of the Diamond Mine stable. They made their in-ring debut on September 7, 2021.

Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza are members of the Legado del Fantasma stable. Mendoza made his NXT debut back in May 2017 while Joaquin Wilde made his NXT debut in June 2019, during the NXT Breakout Tournament. He lost in the first round to Angel Garza.

The winners of last year’s tournament were MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter).

Below is an updated list:

* MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter)

* Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

* Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro)

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs

* Andre Chase & Brady Booker

* The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed)

* Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza

