AEW announced earlier this afternoon seven matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

The main event will see Chase Oliver take on the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship, Lance Archer.

Other matches include KiLynn Kings vs. Brandi Rhodes, as well as Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty, & Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto.

New episodes of AEW Dark: Elevation premier on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Below is the full lineup:

Chase Oliver vs. Lance Archer

KiLynn King vs. Brandi Rhodes

Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington

Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory

Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Joseline Navarro & Megan Meyers

Penta El Zero M vs. Serpentico

Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty, & Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto

