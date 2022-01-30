AEW announced earlier this afternoon seven matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
The main event will see Chase Oliver take on the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship, Lance Archer.
Other matches include KiLynn Kings vs. Brandi Rhodes, as well as Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty, & Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto.
New episodes of AEW Dark: Elevation premier on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.
Below is the full lineup:
Chase Oliver vs. Lance Archer
KiLynn King vs. Brandi Rhodes
Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington
Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory
Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Joseline Navarro & Megan Meyers
Penta El Zero M vs. Serpentico
Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty, & Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto
You can see the announcements below:
.@TheBrandiRhodes has been on a tear recently, and TOMORROW, on a new #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c, she faces @KiLynnKing who makes a return to #AEW, in her home state of Ohio!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022
Before he teams with @BASTARDPAC to take on the #HouseOfBlack this week on #AEWDynamite, @PENTAELZEROM has to deal with the #ChaosProject’s @KingSerpentico TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022
#TheFactory continue their campaign of disruption as @QTMarshall, @AaronSoloAEW and @Mr_Freakbeast take on the team of @lucha_angel1, @MattSydal and @theleemoriarty in this huge trios match TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022
