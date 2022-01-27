On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and his current rival, Lance Archer, were featured in a video package.

A match between the two AEW stars was finally announced for Dynamite in two weeks, on February 9, but this won’t be a typical singles match. Archer requested that they have a Texas Deathmatch, which Hangman agreed to. However, Page was noticeably concerned upon hearing the stipulation.

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer returned to AEW earlier this month, attacking Page in the wake of his successful title defense against Bryan Danielson. He was sidelined in November due to a concussion and neck injury he suffered during a match against Eddie Kingston.

Archer and Jon Moxley had a brutal Texas Deathmatch back in July, on Night Two of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest . Archer defeated Moxley on that night and walked out victorious, receiving respect from the former AEW World Champion after the match came to a conclusion.

You can see the video package below:

A challenge has been issued to the #AEW World Champion Hangman @theadampage, by the #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt: a Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/DMmqIVM0Lr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]