Comedian Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, has received an outpouring of tributes from the entertainment world. This includes some in pro wrestling, most notably former promoter, booker, and writer Gabe Sapolsky. The EVOLVE founder briefly ended his Twitter embargo to post a story of when he worked with Saget in conjunction with Saget’s show Strange Days With Bob Saget.

“I’ll return to Twitter for a moment to comment on this,” Sapolsky said. “I booked this angle with Bob Saget, Jon Moxley, YAMATO and BxB Hulk thinking it would be a big break for DGUSA. We’d get all these characters over on Strange Days With Bob Saget.

“Unfortunately, the show never gained any traction. In fact, it was cut from an hour episode to 30 minutes. However, looking back it is crazy and cool that this happened. I also got the advice Bob gave us that he learned from Rodney Dangerfield about trying to make it; ‘Be like a tank.’ I’ve repeated it many times over the years, especially during my hardest times. Thank you, Bob Saget.”

The episode of Strange Days With Bob Saget in question was called “What’s So Funny About Pro Wrestling?” In the episode, Saget visited a backyard wrestling promotion, traveled with the luchador team of Los Chivos and visited WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper at Gabe Sapolsky’s Dragon Gate USA promotion. As Sapolsky stated, a segment featuring current AEW star Jon Moxley and current Dragon Gate stars YAMATO and BxB Hulk was filmed but cut from the episode.

Bob Saget’s connection with wrestling didn’t end with Dragon Gate USA and Gabe Sapolsky. Years prior, Saget made an appearance in the independent promotion CHIKARA Pro Wrestling’s Night Three of Young Lion’s Cup IV in 2006. Serving as commissioner, Saget booked a mask vs. hair match between wrestlers Jigsaw and Icarus. The match would ultimately happen a month later, with Jigsaw winning.

